Founder of the Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho almost walked out of his interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM.

The suspended NDC member in the interview was asked about why he failed to applaud women on Monday which was a day set aside as International Women Day.

In his response, he stated that he had a problem with his phone on that day but failed to say the exact problem with the phone.

When Nana Aba reminded him that he tweeted on another thing on that day, he confirmed asaying that was after he had solved the problem with his mobile phone.

Nana Aba went further to question if he wished any woman on that day to which his response was yes to to those that he could get in touch with.

At was at that point that the host asked if he had called his wife on that day to wish her.

But the former General secretary of the NDC got pissed and thretened to walk away from the interview because he was not ready to discuss his personal matter .

He stood up and started packing his stuff saying that he was at the liberty to leave but Nana Aba apologized and asked him to sit which he did for the interview to continue.

Checks by this portal shows that the NDC member and his wife are currently going through a divorce process