- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor and skit maker, popularly known as Kompany has finally addressed why he parted ways with Nana Ama Mcbrown after bringing him to the limelight.

There’s no way you can talk about Kompany’s success in the movie industry without giving accolades to Nana Ama Mcbrown because she was the one who personally nurtured him.

READ ALSO: Kisa Gbekle ‘exposes’ Nana Ama Mcbrown

At the peak of Kompany’s career, Nana Ama Mcbrown was his career manager and she managed to get him juicy deals and gigs but unfortunately, they parted ways after some internal wrangling happened.

After it became clear in the media that Nana Ama Mcbrown was no more managing Kompany, a lot of critics bashed the screen goddess for trying to manipulate and cheat the young actor reason behind their fallout.

Mcbrown was not spared as she was roasted on the internet day and night for an offence she never committed.

Addressing there reason behind his dissociation with Mcbrown for the first time – Kompany has accused the ‘ye wo kurom’ hitmaker, Atom, for badly influencing and leading him astray.

According to Kompany, everything was working fine between him and Nana Ama Mcbrown until he met Atom who advised him to ditch his godmother to follow him to play music shows.

Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV, He blamed and fired Atom, saying he lied to him.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians have not been fair to me – Atom cries

Nana Ama McBrown took me as her son and went an extra mile to bring me to the limelight, but my bad attitude pushed me away from that glorious opportunity,

Those who say bad things about my Godmother Nana Ama McBrown don’t know her and I pray they get close to her for just a day. When I joined the Kumawood movie industry, Nana Ama McBrown devoted all her time and energy to push me. Anytime she is going to shoot a movie, she will make sure I get a role in that movie,”

Those saying Nana Ama McBrown didn’t help me should desist from such comments. Nobody should blame her but rather I blame myself. Even in the Bible, God helps those who help themselves so Nana Ama McBrown cannot help me if I refuse to help myself,”

“I was staying with Nana Ama McBrown but I was deceived by ‘Yewo Krom’ hitmaker Atom, so I moved from Nana Ama’s house to stay with Atom,”

“It got to a point Nana Ama McBrown will even struggle to reach me because I followed Atom for shows, but he disappointed me.”

“Nana Ama McBrown should forgive me and accept me back. I know my actions pushed me away, but as a prodigal son, all I can say is I have regretted all my actions,”

READ ALSO: I was slapped by Nana Ama Mcbrown 6 times on set -Kompany