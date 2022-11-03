- Advertisement -

Actress, Kisa Gbekle who has admitted going under the knife to enhance her body has called out Nana Ama Mcbrown for lying to Ghanaians.

As claimed by Kisa Gbekle, Nana Ama Mcbrown never did liposuction but rather underwent BBL.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase radio, Kisa blasted McBrown for deceiving Ghanaians about what she actually went for which is more than liposuction.

She said;

“there was something I was seeing on the internet, I am not going to speak against a senior person of mine but she was like she did liposuction to solve her excess skin, it’s never possible“.

“If you are listening to me and you have excess skin, liposuction can never solve your excess skin and I read about it because I wanted to know if what the doctor was telling me was true“.

After Mcbrown returned to our screens with a new body following a long hiatus, she was forced to comment about her new figure.

During the commentary, she claimed she went for Liposuction because of the excess skin around her tummy area.

According to Nana Ama McBrown, she only did liposuction to get rid of her saggy tummy without touching the rest of her body.

She was seriously blasted on the internet for artificially touching her body because she’s more than old and learning from slay queens should have been the last thing she should have done.

