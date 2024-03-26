Korle Bu: Family members fight and curse nurse for neglecting their grandmother to die (Video)

- Advertisement -

A trending video on social media shows the moment a mourning family stormed Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to physically attack a nurse called Hagar.

According to the grieving family, the nurse named Hagar neglected their grandmother to die because their aunty chastised her.

READ ALSO: John Mahama and NDC – Bongo Ideas drops deep secrets on his kidnap and physical assault

And because their aunty chastized nurse Hagar, she made their grandmother sleep on the bare floor until she passed away by refusing to provide her with a bed.

The grieving family also accused the management of Korle Bu of inviting the police to storm the hospital’s premises to intimidate them.

Feeling helpless, the family resorted to curses and wished for the most evil things in life to befall nurse Hagar.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Popular slayqueen eats the poopoo of Dubai millionaires for $50,000 to fund her lavish lifestyle online (Video)