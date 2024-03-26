type here...
Korle Bu: Family members fight and curse nurse for neglecting their grandmother to die (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
According to the grieving family, the nurse named Hagar neglected their grandmother to die because their aunty chastised her.

And because their aunty chastized nurse Hagar, she made their grandmother sleep on the bare floor until she passed away by refusing to provide her with a bed.

The grieving family also accused the management of Korle Bu of inviting the police to storm the hospital’s premises to intimidate them.

Feeling helpless, the family resorted to curses and wished for the most evil things in life to befall nurse Hagar.

