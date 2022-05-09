type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"You're cursed" - Korra Obidi sends message to trolls of her marriage
Entertainment

“You’re cursed” – Korra Obidi sends message to trolls of her marriage

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Korra Obidi, an estranged mother of two, lashes out at trolls who accuse her of marrying Justin Dean in order to obtain a green card.

This comes amid a squabble between Korra Obidi and her husband, Justin Dean, whom she accuses of stealing $5,000 from her.

In response to the outrage, the dancer expressed disgust with trolls who recommended she marry the chiropractor in order to obtain a UK residency permit.

Korra, on the other hand, cursed her trolls and wished for them to fall in love with the wrong person for the wrong reasons.

Watch the Videos Below…

Korra’s marriage is in trouble, despite the fact that she just gave birth to her second kid last week.

Justin Dean, her husband, has intimated that they are divorcing.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News