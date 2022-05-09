- Advertisement -

Korra Obidi, an estranged mother of two, lashes out at trolls who accuse her of marrying Justin Dean in order to obtain a green card.

This comes amid a squabble between Korra Obidi and her husband, Justin Dean, whom she accuses of stealing $5,000 from her.

In response to the outrage, the dancer expressed disgust with trolls who recommended she marry the chiropractor in order to obtain a UK residency permit.

Korra, on the other hand, cursed her trolls and wished for them to fall in love with the wrong person for the wrong reasons.

Watch the Videos Below…

Korra’s marriage is in trouble, despite the fact that she just gave birth to her second kid last week.

Justin Dean, her husband, has intimated that they are divorcing.