“I will take care of myself and my newborn” – Korra Obidi breaks silence after husband called for divorce [Video]

Korra Obidi, a Nigerian dancer, has spoken up for the first time since her husband, Justin Dean, announced their divorce.

Justin Dean has expressed his dissatisfaction with Korra Obid’s adultery and frequent extramarital encounters.

The dancer recorded a video thanking her fans for their love and concern. She went on to say that making the video for her supporters needed “strength.”

“I hope that by finding the strength to come up here makes you happy,” she said as she thanked her supporters.

She also stated that she and her newborn are her top priorities right now.

“So, I’m going to give it my all to take care of my newborn and myself,” she explained.

Korra’s marriage is in trouble, despite the fact that she just gave birth to her second kid last week.

Justin Dean, her husband, has intimated that they are divorcing.

