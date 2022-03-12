type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“I reduced him to my house boy when on postpartum ” –...
Entertainment

“I reduced him to my house boy when on postpartum ” – Korra Obidi drags husband Justin Dean in video

By Albert
Korra Obidi drags husband Justin Dean in a video, says he was her house boy
- Advertisement -

Korra Obidi, a controversial Nigerian dancer, has generated outrage online after claiming that her husband became her “houseboy” during her postpartum period.

The dancer was apparently seen on a live session sending her spouse out on errands to bring her some items.

Korra Obidi stated her husband went gone to fetch the stuff she wanted while she was at work.

“It’s called postpartum privilege. When you’re postpartum, your husband takes on the role of houseboy.”

Korra Obidi has been making headlines recently after her husband, Justin Dean, announced their divorce.

Justin claims that he doesn’t like how his wife, whom he refers to as a “narcissist,” treats him.

Check Out Video Below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, March 12, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    66 %
    2.6mph
    0 %
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News