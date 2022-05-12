- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene set himself up for trolls on the internet about a week ago when he stormed the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards looking like a motor delivery rider.

The “Angela” hitmaker attended the music event wearing an all-black DAILY PAPER outfit which he matched with a pair of black boots.

Kuami Eugene also covered his entire face with a mask and big dark shades.

Speaking to GhanaWeb reporter Paulina Dedaa Opoku, he said he intentionally chose the costume to conduct a social experiment on his followers.

“People will find it difficult to identify me? It is me. Somebody just told me that the way I walk…everybody knows me, I mean. It actually shows that you know me that much. This was actually a test,” the singer explained.

Many people had accused Kuami Eugene of trying to copy American rapper Kanye West’s ensemble for his album ‘DONDA’ listening but couldn’t pull it off well.

According to critics, Kuami Eugene’s outfit was inappropriate and his stylist did him a very great disservice.

Kuami Eugene has been described as one of Ghana’s celebrities with the worst fashion sense.

No matter how he dresses, these critics will always find fault with his outfits and brutally condemn him.