Upcoming musician Kwaku Mondo has lashed out at Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene for failing to show up for a video shoot but always sitting online and asking people to support each other.

Angela hitmaker has for sometime now calling on his colleagues in the music industry to support each other because that is the only way the industry can move forward.

After one of his comments calling for supports Eddie Khae went hard on him for saying he is preaching support but not practicing it.

The new person to expose Kuami Eugene on preaching support but practicing otherwise is Kwaku Mondo who in an interview narrated what Kuami Eugene did to him.

According to him, he met Kuami Eugene through the help of a video director identified as Kwadwo Mouth for a collaboration which he agreed to do.

He went on to say that he told the Lynx Entertainment signee about the video shoot for his song ‘Abena’ two clear months just so Kuami would make himself available.

Kwaku Mondo disclosed that he got the shock of his life when it was time to shoot the video, Kuami Eugene boldly told them he was not going to shoot the video without giving any tangible reason.

He added that, what even got him more mad was the fact even after the release of the song Kuami Eugene failed to share the song on his social media handle.

Watch the interview below:

He concluded that Kuami Eugene has no moral right to preach support your own when he does not practice what he is preaching.