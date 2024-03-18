Kuami Eugene speaks after gory accident

- Advertisement -

Management of Rockstar Kuami Eugene has broken the silence after the musician was involved in a near-fatal accident.

To someone at sea, the “Monica” hitmaker had an accident and almost lost his life on Sunday, March 17.

In a press release by Lynx entertainment sighted by Ghpage.com, their signed artiste is alive.

The stated confirmed that the young musician, as well as a passenger was hurt badly as a result of the accident, but the duo is currently responding to treatment.

They management used the opportunity to thank all and sundry for their massive support and love towards their artist following the accident.