Kuami Eugene trolled on Twitter for looking like Joyce Blessing in new photos shared online

By Mr. Tabernacle
Social media, most especially Twitter is a place for the bold at heart. The trolls that go on there alone can cause a rise in one’s Blood Pressure.

Well, Twitter users as they are known for has once again massively trolled VGMA’20 Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene’s recent photos he shared.

Looking dapper in a suit compliment with a hat, RockStar Kuami Eugene shared photos of his ‘new looks’ on Twitter and he has been met with nothing but pure mockery.

According to a tweep who left a comment under his (Eugene’s) post, the musician appears more of Joyce Blessing, a Ghanaian gospel musician in the photos.

See what he wrote/Screenshot;

Kuami Eugene Trolled
Kuami Eugene Trolled

Charley! this Twitter street de3 forget o! the trolls alone can kill you…lol

Source:GHPAGE

