Kumasi: Remand prisoner chews off inmate's testicles during a fight
Kumasi: Remand prisoner chews off inmate’s testicles during a fight

By Mr. Tabernacle
A fight between two inmates in a holding cell resulted in one of them being hospitalized in a critical condition after his testicles were chewed by the other.

The man in custody shocked officers at the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region, when he chewed off the testicles of another inmate during a fight.

It remains unclear what sparked the Thursday morning fight at the station’s charge office.

A police incident report said the inmates, Jafaru Boakye, a remand prisoner, and one Awudu Abdulai, were engaged in a scuffle.

In the ensuing scuffle, Abdulai reportedly bit the testicles of Boakye, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital where he was instantly operated on, the police report said.

Suspect Abdulai is scheduled for court today, September 3, 2021, the report added.

Source:GHPAGE

