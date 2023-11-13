Kumasi: Sakwa guy who defrauded his colleague sakawa guys murdered with his two eyes removed

- Advertisement -

In a horrifying incident that happened last Saturday morning, the serene community of Kronum-Afrancho Iin Kumasi was shattered by the brutal murder of a young man identified as Akwasi Budo, also known as Walter Carr69.



According to reports, the assailants invaded Budo’s home and subjected him to a gruesome attack.

As alleged, the assailants tied him up using an electrical cable, beat him till he became very weak and later removed his two eyes.

READ ALSO: Mother cries and laments after finding a huge cucumber inside her daughter’s bag (Video)



They immediately fled the scene and left him to die.



Meanwhile, the motives behind this shocking crime are yet to be officially determined, but circulating rumours suggest a possible connection to internal conflicts within a group involved in fraudulent activities.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Allegations circulating on social media point to suspicions that Budo may have been targeted due to financial disputes within a group engaged in illicit activities.



It is rumoured that he was accused of withholding a substantial sum of money that was meant to be distributed among the members of this covert enterprise.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown’s husband’s affair with Maame Serwaa grows very tight – Insider drops hot gist