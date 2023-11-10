type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMcbrown's husband's affair with Maame Serwaa grows very tight - Insider...
News

Mcbrown’s husband’s affair with Maame Serwaa grows very tight – Insider drops hot gist

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Mcbrown reacts for the first time as her husband gets fingered for chopping Maame Serwaa
- Advertisement -

The earlier reported marriage saga surrounding Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband has taken another twist.

These fresh reports suggest that Maxwell Mensah and his sidechick, Serwaa Prikels, are becoming more overt in their relationship despite recent controversies.

Recall that not long ago, rumours that circulated on social media suggested that Maxwell Mensah was secretly dating Serwaa Prikels.

READ ALSO: Wife returns from work to find her husband in bed with his sidechick – Video

Mcbrown emotionally reacts as reports suggest that Maame Serwaa has snatched her husband

These allegations gained momentum because Serwaa Prikels’ baby daddy had initially come forward with claims about their relationship.

The controversy prompted a response from McBrown, who denied any marital issues during an interview with Andy Dosty in the studious of HITZ FM.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

However, according to @Thosecalledcelebs, Maxwell and Serwaa’s affair have moved a step forward.

The popular IG blogger shared a cryptic post, recounting her own fictional experience attempting to snatch a married man.

READ ALSO: Woman weeps as her family spends the 30 million she sent them during her 20 years stay in Europe – Video

The implied message is that Maxwell Mensah and Serwaa Prikels are reportedly following a similar pattern, now seemingly less concerned about keeping their relationship under wraps.

READ ALSO: Wife contracts HIV after cheating on her husband with her ex-boyfriend

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, November 10, 2023
Accra
light rain
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
89 %
3.8mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways