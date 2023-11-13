type here...
Mother cries and laments after finding a huge cucumber inside her daughter's bag (Video)
News

Mother cries and laments after finding a huge cucumber inside her daughter’s bag (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Nigerian mother believed to be in her early 50s was reduced to tears after fishing a huge cucumber inside her daughter’s bag.

In a video from the incident that has surfaced online, the mother can be heard questioning the virginity of her daughter.

According to her, she initially knew that her daughter was a virgin but after seeing that huge cucumber inside her bag, she now believes otherwise.

As seen in the circulating clip, the mother groaned over the size of the cucumber and how her daughter inserted it into her vajayjay.

Feeling guilty and disappointed in herself, the young girl stood idle as her mother chided her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

