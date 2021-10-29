Kumasi-Suame: Choas as Police clash with soldiers – Video

- Advertisement -

There has been a serious clash between police andSoliderus at the Suame Police Command in the Ashanti Region.

The incident has created some chaotic scenes in the area with residents living in fear of what next could happen.

Apparently, a group of Ghana Armed Forces personnel invaded the Suame Police Station to beat up a police officer after the officer assaulted one of their own.

According to information from Angel FM in Kumasi, the Police officer arrested a soldier who was using an unlicensed motorcycle.

A heated argument ensued between the two security officers, the policeman landed a heavy slap on the face of the soldier who resisted for his unlicensed motorcycle to be taken away.

Unhappy about the turn of events, the assaulted soldier placed a call and called for reinforcement. Six military officers came just after the call.

The six military officers who were reportedly called in by their colleague Staff Sergeant Jamel upon his arrest and detention allegedly assaulted the Police officer at the post.

We are told that currently, some armed police re-enforcement team from the Ashanti Regional Police Command has been deployed to the Suame Police station to maintain law and order.