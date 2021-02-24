- Advertisement -

Today marks the 35th birthday celebration of the Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr which he celebrated in a grand style.

A surprise party was held in his honour by his family and loved ones in his luxurious mansion.

The lavish ceremony was attended by Kumawood actor Akrobeto, his wife Zainab, his beautiful mother and friends.

Speaking at the ceremony, the mother of the celebrant explained that her son’s birth was prophesied by his father.

According to Kwadwo Safo’s mother, her son grew in wisdom at a very tender age and was unique amongst his peers.

His wife Zainab also expressed her love and affection for him while wishing him a glorious birthday.

Watch the video below;

Reciting a poem to her husband, Zainab noted that her husband has made her a better person by turning her weakness into strength.