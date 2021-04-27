- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Fetish priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has reacted to Nana Agradaa’s public display of penitence after her arrest.

In an audio chanced upon by GhPage, Kwaku Bonsam stated that it’s no news that Nana Agradaa claims she is now a ‘new creation’.

According to Kwaku Bonsam, Nana Agradaa is like her sister to him and only wishes her well on her new path.

Kwaku Bonsam also advised her not to criticize or denounce people who are into idol worshipping.

He also stated that Agradaa purchased the church which belongs to Apae Live and is not surprised that she claims she is now an Evangelist.

In the audio, Kwaku Bonsam ironically made fun of Agradaa’s transition adding that he wishes her well.

Listen to the audio below;

Nana Agradaa was arrested in the late hours of Tuesday, 20th April 2021 by the Police and the National Security Operatives.

Nana Agradaa who is popularly known for her ‘Sika Gari’ ritual which she uses to defraud people was picked up by the security officials.

Also, the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced that Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, which belongs to Nana Agradaa has been closed down for operating without a licence.

Well, after her release, Nana Agradaa who held a press conference today disclosed that she is now an Evangelist who has given her life to Christ.

Nana Agradaa explained that she is no longer a fetish priestess and has now been baptized.