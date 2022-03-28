type here...
Entertainment

Kwaku Darlington talks about affair with Ahuofe Patri

By Armani Brooklyn
Kwaku Darlington - Ahuofe Patri
After Kwaku Darlington dropped his “Baabi Awu” music video; Ghanaians on the internet were forced to draw the conclusion that he was in a romantic affair with our very own Ahuofe Patri.

Although the ‘Sika Aba Fie” hitmaker earlier denied these rumours but his latest comments about his affair with the actress sends a different message.

While speaking on the red carpet for the just-ended 3 Music Awards, Kwaku Darlington confirmed that Ahuofe Patri is his bestie.

He added that he really admires Ahuofe Patri because of her hardworking nature and charming beauty but there’s nothing going on between them.

Well, we all know that here in Ghana, people intentionally use ‘Bestie” to classify lovers they are in a secret relationship with and also have intimate sessions behind the scenes.

Hence it will be very difficult for Ghanaians to accept Kwaku Darlington’s claims that he’s not in an affair with Ahuofe Patri and that they are only friends.

“Bestie” is now the new term for (Let’s have sex and behave like friends in public) so Kwaku Darlington should find another word to describe his relationship with the actress else we will assume that they are sex partners.

    Source:GHpage

