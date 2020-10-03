Glory be to God, the life of Dr Kwaku Oteng’s daughter, Adu Safowaa who is an actress and brand influencer has been saved after she survived an accident.

Information we’ve gathered has it that the actress was involved in an accident along the Lapaz Highway stretch on her way to a wedding. It happened today, just a few minutes ago.

From details available, a black Benz vehicle was overtaking into her lane where she was also driving and eventually hit her car causing it to turned 6 times in the middle of the road whiles the Benz car somersaulted.

The actress herself broke the news on social media. There were no casualties per the information given from the scene. More soon…

Adu Safowaa was recently in the news following her attack on Stacy Amoateng, the General Manager for Angel Broadcasting Network-ABN over claims that the later excluded her from being part of artiste to put on a flier.

She came at Stacy real hard for not giving her that protocol. Adu Safowaa described Stacy as an evil person and her devil stating that she is aware of all the bad things she has been doing behind close doors.

