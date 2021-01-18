Kwaku Oteng presented with the keys to Stonecrest City in the US

- Advertisement -

The CEO of Angel Group of Companies Dr Kwaku Oteng has once again chopped another success after he was handed the keys to the city of Stonecrest, Atlanta-Georgia in the United States of America (USA).

The businessman was awarded based on his immerse contribution to the development in the country and around the globe.

Dr Kwaku Oteng was presented with a golden replica of the keys to the city at an event held at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriot Conference Resort last night.

The key was presented to Dr Kwaku Oteng by the mayor of the city Hon. Jason Lary.

A portion of the text on the plaque reads: “An international entrepreneur who employs more than 5,000 people and is an avid philanthropist”

See the photo below:

Dr Kwaku Oteng

A citation in his honour also read in part that, “your initiatives as Executive Chairman of Angel Group of Companies, which is a powerhouse conglomerate of companies ranging from television broad casting, multimedia, real estate to gold mines and more… we honour your focus on improving, inspiring and empowering children through education as President and Founder of Angel Educational Complex”.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Special Assistant to Dr Kwaku Oteng, Mr Samuel Kofi Acheampong said, “to say that he is delighted to receive this very prestigious KEY TO THE CITY OF STONECREST would be an understatement; my boss counts this as a blessing to be chosen from the multitude of men and women who deserve to receive this honour”.

“I accept this honour as a token of appreciation to my family, clients and the thousands of able hands who have labored in love and sheer commitment day and night with brain and brawn to put the Angel Group of Companies on this enviable pedestal”, the speech added.

Dr Kwaku Oteng in his speech seized the moment to advise budding entrepreneurs “to learn to never give up, even if all the odds are against you and you are persuaded that it is all over, for it is only over when you want it to be”.