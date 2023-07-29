Photos of Diana the SHS final year student beaten to death by her boyfriend

- Advertisement -

A heartbreaking incident that has taken over social media trends confirms the death of Diana Oppong, a promising final-year SHS student who was murdered in cold blood by her own boyfriend.



According to reports, Diana’s life was snuffed out by the hands of her own boyfriend, who allegedly subjected her to brutal and merciless beatings that she couldn’t survive.



The incident which is said to have happened in Terchire in the Ahafo Region has left the entire community in a state of mourning, and her grieving mother is left to grapple with the loss of a beloved daughter.

As confirmed, the tragic incident took place when the suspect, Diana’s boyfriend, decided to visit her against her wish.

Despite her protest, he insisted on spending the night with her.

Tragically, this decision would prove fatal as Diana was found in a pool of blood the next morning after her boyfriend spent the night with her inside her room.



The circumstances surrounding her death are nothing short of disturbing, pointing towards a violent and senseless act.

The loss of Diana Oppong has left her family, friends, and teachers in shock and grief.

As an SHS final-year student, she was on the cusp of a bright future, with dreams and aspirations that would now remain unfulfilled.

Below are pictures of the late Diana…

