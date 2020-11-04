type here...
GhPage Entertainment Kwaw Kese fires Samini and Sarkodie for endorsing Nana Akuffo Addo
Entertainment

Kwaw Kese fires Samini and Sarkodie for endorsing Nana Akuffo Addo

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Kwaw Kese fires Samini and Sarkodie for endorsing Nana Akuffo Addo
Sarkodie-Kwaw-Kese-Samini
- Advertisement -

Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese has called out two of his colleagues Samini and Sarkodie for endorsing a political party ahead of the upcoming elections which is some few weeks away.

According to him, Samini and Sarkodie are political artistes who have chosen to endorse the NPP just to make money this period.

The ‘Dondo’ hitmaker took his followers back to 2016 where he stated that Shatta Wale made a lot of money after he somehow endorsed the NDC with his Mahama paper song.

He tweeted:

“2016 Shatta took it

2020 Sark & Samini has taken it

2024 who go take ???

Political artists”

See screenshot below:

Sarkodie released a song with Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene titled Happy Day where he called on Ghanaians to give Nana Akuffo Addo the nod to stir the affairs of the country for another 4 years.

Samini on the other hand also dropped a song titled ‘kpoyaka’ where he listed some achievements of the current government and asked that Ghanaians should vote and retain them in government again.

However, the flagbearer of the biggest opposition party John Dramani Mahama has stated that he is not bothered with the top celebrities endorsing his opponent and has asked that no celebrity openly comes out to endorse him due to the aftermath of every election.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
1.9mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News