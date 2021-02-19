It’s ‘stupidity’ to use $100m to build cathedral & fly to US for medical care – Kwaw descend on Gov’t

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kesse reckons is a stupidity on the part of the ruling government NPP to build a cathedral worth $100m at the expense of having proper hospitals in the country.

The Abodam hitmaker criticized the Finance minister designate Ken Ofori Attah who traveled to the united states to seek medical care following a complications he had after he had recovered from COVID-19.

The self acclaimed king of the street bashed the Akufo Addo led government for not seeing any logic in investing $100m into a cathedral while the nation lacks proper health facilities.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com Kwaw argued that the $100m to build the cathedral can build proper hospitals in Ghana. He said he does not see any sense in that which makes it very stupid.



“Imagine a small country like Ghana. We can use 100 million dollars and over to build a church – cathedral – but we can’t get 100 million dollars to build a proper hospital, a proper medical center so that when our Finance Minister is sick he can go there.

They will rather go to America, go to UK, go to South Africa when they’re sick but use over 100 million dollars to build a church, is this not stupidity, stupidity at the highest level. we continue with the stupidity till the nation get rotten” He stressed.