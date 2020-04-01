Ghana is on a partial lockdown in selected cities and as expected, the drama has already started.

There is an Atopa tape fast going viral on social media and according to social media users in the country, it’s an alleged video of Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur.

In the video, the man alleged to be Kwesi Arthur is hanging on the lady and giving it to her.

Kwesi Arthur after just a few seconds is seen wildly swinging on the lady alleged to be a popular slay queen in Ghana.

The video is just 20 seconds long and it’s currently the number trending issue on Twitter.

Watch the video below

Yaanom are saying this is Kwesi Arthur. His Atopa game alone!!! ? pic.twitter.com/7RfYY5YwSo — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 1, 2020

Do you think that is Kwesi Arthur? Share your thoughts with us