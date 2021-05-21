- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior popularly known as Kwesi Arthur has reacted to opinions that Kwesi Flick’s style of music has a negative influence on his career.

In an interview, Kwesi Arthur indicated that he is not in any way perturbed about the fact that Kweku Flick sings like him.

According to the ‘Baajo’ hitmaker, everyone has a chance to thrive and that Kweku Flick is a force to reckon with.

He went on to say that he had a phone conversation with the ‘Sika Aba Fie’ crooner and he felt he was speaking to himself.

He asserted the fact that Kweku Flick doesn’t only sings like him but also speaks like him which blew him away.

“The game is big and everyone has the chance to thrive. I believe in abundance so I am not bothered by it. I spoke to him on the phone somewhere last year and I felt I was talking to myself. I was blown away because we sound alike”, Kwesi Arthur stated.

Listen to the interview below;

Kwesi Arthur further mentioned that he has plans of collaborating on a song with Kweku Flick.

“It needs to make sense to both of us. A collaboration will happen, it might take time but it will definitely happen because I’d love to work with him”, he added.