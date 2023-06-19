Lady Akrobeto chopped ‘basabasa’ and gave only GHC 100 ‘curses’ him (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Lady on TikTok has accused Veteran Actor Akrobeto of sleeping with her while promising her that he will make her a STAR.

According to the lady, the actor and Presenter use to meet her and use her to satisfy her sexual pleasures in her bid to become famous.

The lady claimed that she use to meet Akrobeto at a hotel in Santasi to have sex and after that gives her Ghc100.

The pained lady during a TikTok Live cried while spewing secrets about the Kumawood actor.

In a new video from the camp of the pained lady, she can be heard raining heavy curses on the movie star for luring young girls with his fame.

According to the lady, God will punish Akrobeto for wanting a better future for his kids while ruining the lives of so many young girls with the promise of giving them movie roles.

Watch the video below to know more…

