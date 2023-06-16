- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Akwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto has shot down comments from his colleagues that there is no money in acting movies in Ghana.

Veteran actor Ekow Smith Asante a few weeks ago was in the news when he said no actor or actress can put up a building in one of Accra’s luxurious areas East Legon because there is no money in the movie industry.

Fast forward, Agya Koo after unveiling his huge mansion in Kumasi disclosed that it took him 16 years to complete the building because there is no money in the industry as some people believe.

Also Read: Acting in Ghana can’t build a house in East Legon – Ekow Smith Asante

But Akrobeto in a response to his colleague in a new interview has described his colleague and those making such comments as ignorant.

Using himself as an example, he mentioned that he has not been famous or popular for a long time but he has built two houses all thanks to money he made from acting movies in Ghana.

He continued that acting is the only job he does and that is what he has been using to manage himself and his family adding that he is even planning on building more houses for his children all from the money he made acting.

He cited another example using Lil Win saying he has no side business but the money from acting made him put up a school.

Also Read: Agya Koo built his mansion with NPP money – Oboy Siki

“Anyone who says that is ignorant of what goes on in the movie industry. He has not been famous and popular that is why. It’s the money from the acting that I used to build two houses and I want to build more for my children. It’s the money from acting because aside from that what other job do I do?”.

Akrobeto added: “I am using myself as an example and Lilwin as well. Go and check out the school Lil Win has put up, go and see. Such a thing has never appeared in the history of Ghana.

What job does he do? We shouldn’t be committing such mistakes. If it’s not the money from movies, then which money am I using to survive? Any money I get is either from the movie or acting work.”

Read More: Agya Koo flaunts his over-a-million-dollar mansion for the first time