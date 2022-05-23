type here...
Lady allegedly goes mad after sleeping with a married man in a hotel
News

Lady allegedly goes mad after sleeping with a married man in a hotel

By Kweku Derrick
woman allegedly runs mad
A young woman has been spotted roaming naked on the streets after allegedly having an affair with a married man in a hotel room, according to viral reports.

The identity of the woman is not yet known but reports suggest she lost her sanity after logging into the hotel with the unnamed man to spend the night.

It is gathered that the young lady started displaying signs of an insane person the next morning moments after the man had checked out and left her behind in the room.

The staff at the hotel were compelled to chase her out when she started exhibiting signs of someone who had run mad.

We are unable to share the video attached to this report due to its explicit nature which goes against our site policy.

However, it’s in fast circulation on social media where you might also find it.

    Source:GHPage

