GhPageNewsLady attempting to set Guinness World Record for longest massage collapses (Video)
Lady attempting to set Guinness World Record for longest massage collapses (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nigerian lady, Joyce Ijeoma who attempted 72 hours of body massage on individuals has collapsed.

Ijeoma collapsed at the venue of the event in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The young lady who had done a total of 50 hours collapsed on Tuesday at 1am.

As of the time of filing this report, Ijeoma was yet to return to the venue and had stopped the live coverage.

The previous record was set in 2015 by Alastair Galpin in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Galpin currently holds the record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes.

