- Advertisement -

It has become par for the course that at least each day passes not without a piece of bizarre news making the headlines.

In yet another eerie story, a 27-year-old lady identified as Gloria Eshun has been beaten severely by her brother-in-law (thus her sister’s husband) for taking his sachet water without his permission.

This sad episode is said to have happened at Ajumako Mando Tayil in Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region.

Narrating how it all started, the victim (Gloria Eshun) speaking to Kasapa News revealed that she took the 0.20pesewas sachet of water belonging to her sister’s husband whose name is given as Kofi Carpenter because she was very thirsty.

Gloria, knowing well the sachet of water wasn’t hers planned on replacing it asap but an angry Kofi Carpenter upon realising that the latter had taken the sachet water insulted her and she also replied.

Very infuriated, Kofi pounced on her and beat her mercilessly till blood was oozing through her mouth.

This unfortunate incident happened in the absence of her (Gloria) sister who’s also Kofi’s wife.

According to the victim, it took someone to save her from angry Kofi, who she believes had wanted to kill her.

The matter has been communicated to the Ajumako police station but Kofi has is yet to be arrested as he’s gone into hiding.