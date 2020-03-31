type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made to hop home by some military men who spotted her outside during lockdown hours.

Well, the lady who was harassed by the Ghanaian soldiers for being outside during lockdown hours has finally reacted to the viral video on social media.

The lady reacting to the stories told about her after the incident happened, the lady in question has taken to social media to ask the social media users to leave her alone as she is not the only one to be flogged.

She says it’s no one’s business where she was going to, or what she was going to do while she tells the media to mind their own businesses.

WATCH HER REACTION VIDEO HERE:

Recall Ghana’s President Nana Addo, announced a 2 weeks lockdown in some major cities in the county starting from 30th March 2020 in his state of the nation’s address on the COVID-19 case sand of Ghana.

This 2 weeks lockdown is meant to help check the spread of the coronavirus.

