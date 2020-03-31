type here...
Home News Man breaks down in tears as he speaks after getting beaten by...
Source:GHPAGE
News

Man breaks down in tears as he speaks after getting beaten by the Military

....for going against the Lockdown rule

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Man-breaks-down-in-tears-as-he-speaks-after-getting-beaten-by-the-Military
Man-breaks-down-in-tears-as-he-speaks-after-getting-beaten-by-the-Military
- Advertisement -

A young man has spoken for the first time after some Military men beat the hell out of him on the street for going against the 2 weeks COVID-19 Lockdown order currently imposed in some part of Accra.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians clash with police officers for taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse them

In the video sighted, the unidentified young man had blood oozing from the side of his nose with tears flowing down his cheeks from eyes.

The anonymous young man was head in the video saying; “Government he didn’t say this he said you can go and buy you food and come back and sleep” (Repeatedly).

He meant the order clearly stated that they can go out and cash-out money, purchase some food items and return to their homes to continue their lockdown.

In tears, he reminded the officers of the fact that they were told to protect human lives on the street but not maltreat them.

READ ALSO: Sonnie Badu descends heavily on the Police and military for abusing people in the name of lockdown

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

View this post on Instagram

"Government he didn't say this"?

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Do you think the supposed Military who beat the young man did the right thing by instilling order and discipline? or Are some of the civilians proving stubborn? Share with us your thought.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Former Congo President dies of coronavirus
Next articleLady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Covid-19: Ghana confirms 9 more cases, total positive cases now 161

Mr. Tabernacle -
The coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped up from 152 to 161 in less than 24 hours. As...
Read more
News

31 out of 152 Coronavirus patients in Ghana recovered

RASHAD -
Reports reaching Ghpage.com, your most trusted news website in Ghana has it that, 31 out of the 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases have...
Read more
News

Photos of Freda Ocran, the Ghanaian nurse who has died from COVID-19

RASHAD -
Ghpage.com Ghpage.com reported on the death of a 50-year-old Ghanaian nurse, Freda Ocran in the USA a few moments ago. She died...
Read more
News

Ghanaian nurse dies from Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Ghpage.com has just received the report on the sad death of a 50-year-old Ghanaian nurse, Freda Ocran in the USA. She died...
Read more
News

Covid-19: 94 contacts of University of Ghana’s index case test negative

Freddie Khing -
On the 15th of March, 2020, GhPage reported that the University of Ghana had confirmed it’s first Covid-19 case. The case, whom...
Read more
News

COVID-19: LEKMA hospital doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
The information available to us has it that a Doctor at the Ledzekuku Municipal Hospital (LEKMA Hospital) has tested positive for coronavirus....
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Wed
30 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
News

Ghanaian nurse dies from Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Ghpage.com has just received the report on the sad death of a 50-year-old Ghanaian nurse, Freda Ocran in the USA. She died...
Read more
Lifestyle

Video: How Kennedy Agyapong spends his millions

Lizbeth Brown -
Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, member of parliament who represents Assin Central for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is undoubtedly one of the...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News