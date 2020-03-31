Man-breaks-down-in-tears-as-he-speaks-after-getting-beaten-by-the-Military

- Advertisement -

A young man has spoken for the first time after some Military men beat the hell out of him on the street for going against the 2 weeks COVID-19 Lockdown order currently imposed in some part of Accra.

In the video sighted, the unidentified young man had blood oozing from the side of his nose with tears flowing down his cheeks from eyes.

The anonymous young man was head in the video saying; “Government he didn’t say this he said you can go and buy you food and come back and sleep” (Repeatedly).

He meant the order clearly stated that they can go out and cash-out money, purchase some food items and return to their homes to continue their lockdown.

In tears, he reminded the officers of the fact that they were told to protect human lives on the street but not maltreat them.

