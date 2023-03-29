- Advertisement -

Love, they say can make you irrational and behave in the weirdest way – A young Nigerian lady has shared a chat between herself and her boyfriend begging him not to dump her after she caught him cheating on her.

This is very ironic because it’s the guy who is supposed to beg and not vice versa.

As revealed by the lady in the short trending Tiktok video, she tried to revive their relationship after noticing he went cold on her but he would not listen.

In the screenshots she shared, the lady used sweet words as she begged him not to dump her, saying she was not even annoyed despite her catching him cheating.

In an act of desperation, she suggested that he could go out with any girl of his choice just so he doesn’t break up with her. The man advised her to move on.

According to the lady, her ex-boyfriend’s brute attitude towards her almost killed her because she was so deeply in love with him.

Watch the video below to know more…

