type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady begs her boyfriend not to dump her after she caught him...
Lifestyle

Lady begs her boyfriend not to dump her after she caught him cheating on her

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady begs her boyfriend not to dump her after she caught him cheating on her
- Advertisement -

Love, they say can make you irrational and behave in the weirdest way – A young Nigerian lady has shared a chat between herself and her boyfriend begging him not to dump her after she caught him cheating on her.

This is very ironic because it’s the guy who is supposed to beg and not vice versa.

As revealed by the lady in the short trending Tiktok video, she tried to revive their relationship after noticing he went cold on her but he would not listen.

READ ALSO: I was only dating you because of your money – Lady tells her boyfriend as she breaks up with him


In the screenshots she shared, the lady used sweet words as she begged him not to dump her, saying she was not even annoyed despite her catching him cheating.

In an act of desperation, she suggested that he could go out with any girl of his choice just so he doesn’t break up with her. The man advised her to move on.

According to the lady, her ex-boyfriend’s brute attitude towards her almost killed her because she was so deeply in love with him.

Watch the video below to know more…

@prettymarvel08

??men ??#marvel#fyp??viral #trending#fakesituation??

? original sound – Tanaka Shumba

READ ALSO: Lady who accused ‘boyfriend’ of dumping her to marry another woman apologizes

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 29, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.9mph
    75 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News