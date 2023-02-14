- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Ewa has sent shivers down the spine of her boyfriend on Valentine’s day.

Valentine’s day as celebrated on every 14th of February happens to be one of the best moments to celebrate love and lovers share gifts with their loved ones and vice versa.

As many lovers are celebrating this special day set aside to remember the importance of love, a young man has bet served a hot breakfast.

READ ALSO: Man celebrates valentine’s day with his two wives

As seen in the viral video which has received mixed reactions from social media users, the guy received a wrapped gift from his girlfriend not knowing the present was going to break his heart.

After unwrapping it, he found out that his girlfriend has authored their break-up message on the surface of the frame she presented to him as a gift.

The caption on the frame reads, “#ValentineGift# I just want to use medium to tell you that I’m pregnant for your best friend, I’m so sorry darling”.

READ ALSO: Man breaks up with girlfriend on Valentine’s Day for sending him love message she copied online [Screenshots]

The heartbroken man could not believe his eyes and he broke down in massive tears. His friends who were with him when he received the gift, tried to calm him down but to no avail.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “So you blocked me to post that stupid girl” – Lady in tears after finding out her boyfriend posted another girl as his Valentine