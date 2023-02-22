- Advertisement -

Your enemy is closer than you can ever imagine – It’s a terrible thing to get stabbed by two of your favourite people with your best knife.

A South African lady named Munira Mudi has called out her best friend for snatching her baby daddy from her.

As painfully disclosed by Munira, the lady she assumed was her best friend all this long while was envious of her affair with her baby daddy.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay drops heartbreak song after best friend took her man

Sharing the sad story on social media which is a lesson to all of us to be careful of the people we address as friends – Munira revealed how her so-called best friend flew all the way to Capetown to surprise her during her baby shower.

After the baby shower, she introduced her to her baby daddy and they later went on lunch together – And that was the beginning of the end of her beautiful relationship.

Her best friend secretly took her baby daddy’s number and started texting him.

They started a secret affair behind her back in 2019 and made their amorous relationship open just last month.

READ ALSO: Blakk Rasta replies Nana Aba over Sark-Bob Marley feature as he drags her baby daddy Osebo

Get to know more about this sad story from the Twitter thread below…

People are really dangerous. Very dangerous pic.twitter.com/l4GFs53Nw7 — R???? (@AdebolaAdesona) February 21, 2023

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who read the story and seem disappointed in the ex-best friend.



omowumi_threads – The signs are always there. I personally don’t encourage any sort of friendship or closeness between my boyfriend and anybody who calls herself my friend. That man was never yours cause nobody can snatch what is meant for you, they deserve each other let me be and thank God you dodged rubbish.

realujunwamandy_ – She wey snatch person husband sef no fine! I just went through her pictures! Men go stain ur white

chinonso_ – Disloyalty from friends is sometimes worse than that from a romantic partner. If you’ve been blessed with good friends, hold them tight o. We no reach 5 for this world



theradical_feminist – You see this type of desperation, that is one of the numerous reasons why patriarchs will continue to treat women that allow them with disrespect. How can you exist without dignity, how can you allow a man think that he can have you at anytime, that you are an option and not the prize. I can bet you that the second lady does not know or love the man in question, she simply want the life that her friend had. Once she sees the cross associated with that life, she will flee. This is sad and a loss to girls who fight everyday to be seen and heard. Girls who strive to break the culture of silence and desperation. No man is worth your dignity as a woman, so lose the desperation and focus.

greensignature.xxl – Y’all need pay attention to that one friend that always want what u hv… and some men are classless how can u desire to hit from ur gf/wife circle. No respect for yourself as the bag #shame y’all need to stop dating boys and start dating high value men who knows there value that they’re not for everyone.

READ ALSO: Lady slams Christian Atsu’s wife for not being in Ghana to mourn with the player’s family