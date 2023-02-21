Just days after a lady on Facebook named Angela Edrah mocked the late Ghanaian player for marrying a white woman instead of a Ghanaian.

Another budding Tiktok star simply known as Gloria has also taken to the internet to admonish Clarie for not being in Ghana at the moment to mourn with Christian Atsu’s family and Ghanaians at large.

According to Gloria, she doesn’t understand why Christian Atsu’s wife is still abroad while her husband’s family are seriously wailing and morning him in Ghana.

She opined that if Atsu’s wife was a good woman, she would have followed the late player’s twin sister to Ghana to mourn and also plan the final funeral rites of her husband.

Gloria further claimed in her cold video that Christian Atsu’s wife whom he held dear to his heart has abandoned him after his death.

Aside from making these serious proclamations, she also hinted that a lady has claimed she has 2 children with Christian Atsu.

The socialite who went berserk on Agradaa and took a swipe at her in a viral video made these disclosures.

She expressed that it’s not a bad thing for Atsu to have other children out of wedlock only if the claims by this GH lady are true.

Gloria, in the video, demanded that Atsu’s family conduct a DNA test to ascertain the claims by this lady.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, with a sobbing voice in a trending video – Clarie has revealed that she misses her late husband so much but for the sake of their three kids, she has to remain strong.

The former Chelsea player who until his demise played for Turkish-based Hatayaspor met his wife Marie-Claire Rupio in Portugal nearly a decade ago when he was playing for Porto.

The pair got married in 2012 and have since welcomed three kids into their lives.

Atsu has previously said to Tv3 Sports: “I met my wife in Portugal and you can see we have a beautiful family. We’ve been together for nine to ten years and I just love her.”

