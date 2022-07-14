type here...
Lady celebrates as fraudster boyfriend wins 2.5m after making sacrifice

By Albert
A lady has taken to social media to celebrate the success of her boyfriend, who succeeded in defrauding a victim of 2.5 million with the help of a sacrifice.

In a video shared online, the lady was in high spirits as she jubilated and praised her boyfriend’s wit at getting $6,000 from the unsuspecting victim.

She revealed how excited and prepped up she is to ‘enjoy the money.”

While teasing another lady in the room by expressing how excited she was, she revealed the critical role she played in ensuring that the sacrifice the boys made yielded the desired results.

The lady believed the sacrifice they made aided the boys in getting the money from the victim which was the basis for their happiness.

