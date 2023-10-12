- Advertisement -

In a sudden turn of events, a Ghanaian lady who had previously promised to marry a Ghanaian-born pastor currently residing abroad has opted to forgo the holy matrimony just days before the scheduled wedding.



The unexpected decision is said to be a result of her parents’ disapproval of the union, highlighting the complexities of navigating family dynamics when it comes to matters of the heart.

During a candid appearance on Oyerepa FM’s “Aunty Naa Show,” the pastor shared his heartrending account of the situation, shedding light on the financial sacrifices he had made in preparation for the wedding.

The pastor revealed that he had invested significant funds into the wedding preparations.

These expenses included the purchase of a Ghc11,000 18-karat gold ring, two Ghc 2000 kente cloth garments, Ghc 800 for a master of ceremonies (MC), Ghc 400 for a sound system, Ghc 2000 for beverages, and an additional Ghc 5000 for clothing.

These financial commitments were made with the genuine intention of celebrating the holy union.

In a poignant twist, the lady disclosed that she had been compelled to sell the Ghc11,000 18-karat gold ring to cover her medical bills.

This revelation highlights the personal challenges and sacrifices she had faced in the lead-up to the planned wedding.

The central factor in the lady’s decision to call off the wedding appears to be her parents’ disapproval of the union.

While she did not delve into the specific reasons behind her parents’ objection, it is evident that familial support and consent play a significant role in many Ghanaian unions.

Watch the video below to know more…

