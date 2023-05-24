Lady drops the names of the over 40 guys who have chopped her (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A short video that has gone viral features a young lady boasting about her sexual encounters with over 40 men.



In the video, the lady demonstrated her lack of shame as she publicly revealed the names of the men she claims to have slept with.

The woman admitted that the listed names are only the ones she can recall at the moment, and encouraged other men she may have forgotten to mention their names in the comment section.

She proceeded to express her dissatisfaction with Hausa men, claiming that they fail to meet her expectations in the bedroom.

In the video, the lady criticized Hausa men for their inability to satisfy her desires, despite their reputedly large, long, and thick banana.



She asserted that they tend to ejaculate prematurely, which leaves her unsatisfied.

