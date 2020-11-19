Lady exposes Davido for sliding into her DM; he reacts (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A lady is currently trending on social media after disclosing that popular Nigerian musician Davido jumped into her DM to send her a message.

The lady identified as Maureen shared a screenshot of a message she had from the musician, which included a love emoji.

From the screenshot, you can see that the musician actually sent ‘Hi’ to the model, but instead of Maureen responding to find out why he sent her a message, she rather called the singer’s baby mama Chioma to come for him from her DM.

See screenshot below:

But Davido reacting to a screenshot from the model, also stated that she wished he had sent her a DM and even called her an idiot.

Chioma, who has been tagged by Maureen in the post, is yet to comment on the matter.