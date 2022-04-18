Lady falls in love with homeless man who got her pregnant after housing him

- Advertisement -

A lady has announced her happiness over the fact that a homeless man she had sheltered has turned out to win her heart.

In a social media post, Isa said she only intended to help the homeless man get a place to lay his head but it has turned out she was helping her husband.

After getting pregnant with the man, she shared a video that detailed when they first met and how she offered to help him.

It started with the lady giving out free food to the man and it moved suddenly to her deciding to accommodate him.

After months of being together, the two are ready to welcome their first child as they are ready to become a couple.