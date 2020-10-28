Lady fights Akuapem Poloo in public for allegedly snatching her husband

Video vixen and actress Akuapem Poloo has been attacked by an unknown woman in public for allegedly snatching her husband.

Sharing a video on her timeline, the actress was seen in the company of a man walking together as if they are just returning from somewhere after enjoying themselves.

The unknown woman out of nowhere met them and questioned why she was hanging out with her husband.

In the video sighted, the yet-to-be-identified woman was getting too physical with Akuapem Poloo making the man who has been identified as King Mondo to restrain her from creating a scene.

Poloo on the other hand was just asking who she was and questioned whoever was recording the video the reason behind the recording of the video.

Poloo who herself uploaded added this caption to it;

“Oh God please hold my heart always @kingmondomusic you will pay for dis. How can you let your wife embarrass me this way you should’ve told her the wedding videos that came out was a music video so she left UK to Ghana just to do this to me wow wow thanks to somebody saw her coming and took a video for me I will everyone know about what your wife did today.”

Well, readers would remember that some days ago images of Akuapem Poloo real name Rosemond Brown surfaced on social media where it was reported that she had tied the knot.

We are yet to confirm if that is the reason why the wife came attacking or there is another one which is unknown to the public.

Read some comment from her followers below:

failadramanimahama: “But why will u be doing such a video and your wife will not be aware of it……”

am__ewurama_kis: “Don’t mind her dear….so she’s trying to say she doesn’t believe the man she claims she’s married to tsw…..obaa forget haters wai???????”

albertdadzie0972020: “????? why are you running? How can you chill with somebody’s husband after a video shoot last week …?”

akosua_beauty_: “So sorry for the embarrassment sweetheart.. come to think of it…even if your husband is cheating on you why should you attack the lady instead…madam go deal with your husband…Poloo darling so sorry ok…but the running away aspect got me on the floor… where you running to. You hit her and run away???? but sorry…deal with the lady and the guy as well?”

babyl.ove24: “If d wife was really good for d music video I don’t think he will let our sister do it this very bad so for how long will ghanaians try to disgrace n Tarnish this young mother’s image all because she is working hard to make a life for herself n son hmmm sister God dey ur back enemies are not god shine always ??????”