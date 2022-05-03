- Advertisement -

Some of the people we call friends are the same set of wolves in sheep’s clothing that will bring us down and see us to our final ruin.

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows the moment a lady confronted her best friend for allegedly “stealing” her boyfriend’s number from her phone.

In the video, the boyfriend snatcher showed no form of remorse but rather insisted that it was her best friend’s boyfriend who is pursuing & disturbing her phone with calls.

If this lady was not caught, she would have pretended to be wailing with her friends after her relationship had gone south.