Lady goes down on one knee to propose to her boyfriend in a new video

Some believe that certain societal standards and traditions often put unnecessary stress on people and should not be entertained.

Among these standards is the assertion that a man is obligated to ask a woman’s hand in marriage and anything aside that is considered a taboo.

An unidentified lady, however, has defied that idea as she went down on one knee to propose to her boyfriend at his workplace.

In a pretty romantic gesture, the lady in question gave her fiancee a ring and was met with applause by the employees around.

In the video, the guy who was completely blown away took the ring while exchanging hugs and kisses with his lady.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Lady asks for her boyfriend's hand in marriage in new video pic.twitter.com/QYsUEUUiZ2 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Louis Kwame Sakyiamah nicknamed Lexis Bill is now off the market as he is walked down the aisle with his partner, Esther Esime Siale, on November 19, 2020.

Also, the traditional wedding of radio and TV host Lexis Bill came not long after YFM presenter, Rev Erskine born Erskine Amo Whyte also tied the knot.

Erskine got married to Nancy Warlson, in a beautiful traditional ceremony on Thursday, November 19, 2020.