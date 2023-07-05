Lady in trending Kwadaso SDA nursing atopa video speaks

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The lady in the viral Kwadaso SDA nursing training students atopa video has finally broken silence after the depressing clip took over social media trends.

According to the first-year nursing student, they willingly recorded their sex marathon during their last vacation.

But unfortunately for her and her boyfriend, one of her friends forwarded the video to himself after she gave him her phone to repair on her behalf.

He later and threatened to release the video if they failed to give him Ghc 5000.

Because they couldn’t pay, the guy released the video without their knowledge and consent.

The Kwadaso SDA nursing training students involved in the viral atopa video have been suspended by the school’s authorities.

During an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, the Public Relations Officer for the school, Mr Williams Adinkra, clarified the details regarding the disciplinary action which have been taken against the students involved in the recent incident.

According to Mr. Adinkra, three first-year students have been given a one-year suspension as a consequence of their involvement in the incident.

The decision was made after a meeting with the school’s disciplinary committee, during which the students admitted their offence. READ MORE HERE

