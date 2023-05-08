type here...
Lady insults and threatens to break up with her boyfriend for sending her Ghc 1700 instead of Ghc 10,000

As pocket money for school

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady insults and threatens to break up with her boyfriend for sending her Ghc 1700 instead of Ghc 10,000
A leaked Whatsapp conversation between a young man and his broke yet disrespectful girlfriend, who slammed him for sending her a paltry sum of N70,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 1,700 as pocket money, has gone viral.

In the WhatsApp conversation that surfaced online, the guy apparently sent his girlfriend 70,000 naira as pocket money since she was returning to school.


The lady who found the sum to be too small took to WhatsApp insult and make him feel less of a man.

She noted that the amount was not sufficient for her needs and demanded that he sends her N400,000 or their relationship would be over.

As fumed by the ungrateful lady, some men are sending their girlfriends 1 million naira and over but he’s giving her just 70,000 naira.

The lady went on to tell him that if he couldn’t send a better sum, he should send his account number to her so she could return the N70,000.

    Source:Ghpage

