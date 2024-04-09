Lady jailed for 20 years for killling police boyfriend during aggressive intercourse

type here...
News

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A 26-year-old South African lady named Zanele Mkhonto has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for killing her police boyfriend.

This followed after pleading guilty to killing her policeman boyfriend Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala.

During the court proceedings, she told the court that she intentionally killed him after aggressive sex in August 2022.

Immediately after admitting to her crimes, the judge who presided over the case sentenced her to 20 years imprisonment.

Netizens Reactions…

@moskng – She killed him before he used aggressive sex to kill her.

@BbwMaturity – “aggressive sex” Leading to murder. What was the deceased doing?

@spaceteamz – The truth is that the red flags would always be there but these Daughters of Eve have so much emasculated men to believe that there isn’t any love without pain…

@MoeketsiMokatsa – I’m surprised that she’s not trending like that male traffic cop who stabbed his colleague girlfriend. I guess this case doenst fit to be a GBV nton nton.

Source:GHpage

