Mother seals her gayy son’s backside with super glue after catching another man chopping him (Video)

A South African mother has been arrested for sealing her son’s anus with a super glue.

According to reports, the tired mother decided to seal her son’s anus after coming home to meet him in bed with another man.

The commentary surrounding the video alleges that the mother has tried anything humanly possible to make her son exit the LGBTQ community but they have all proved futile.

Burning with immense anger, he decided to seal her 16-year-old son’s anus to teach him an unforgettable lesson.

The woman is currently in the grips of the South African Police Department pending prosecution.

