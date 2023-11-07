Lady marries guy she met inside a pragya in a very expensive wedding ceremony (Video)

- Advertisement -

A lady has sparked reactions online after revealing how she met her man as a stranger in a pragya, and they got married subsequently.

The lady known as Loverita57 revealed that she and her man had boarded the same pragya some years ago.



One thing led to another and they exchanged numbers in the tricycle.

Their relationship kicked off from there and culminated in their getting married.

READ ALSO: “The biggest risk a lady can take is to marry a poor man” – Slayqueen states

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



She shared photo reels of her pre-wedding photos as she recalled how they had met.

Below are some reactions from social media users who have come across the lovely video…



@Helen-ddiplexxx said: “Abeg which junction you enter the keke from?”

@ada chidinma said: “na Keke I go dey enter now”

@Faith chucks ? said: “Moral lesson;try give your number out whenever you Dey inside keke ?”

@?EMPRESS?ADA? remarked: “Omo, nah keke from today oooo,

I go add trekking self…”

@???? stated: “First thing tomorrow morning, I dey go enter keke ?”

@OmaLicha said: “Keke no dey Lagos ?? Kai mess up ???”

READ ALSO: Young disabled man marries a beautiful woman in a lavish ceremony

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Deaf lesbobo lady receives serious beatings from her girlfriend for cheating – Video