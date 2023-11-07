type here...
Lady marries guy she met inside a pragya in a very expensive wedding ceremony (Video)
News

Lady marries guy she met inside a pragya in a very expensive wedding ceremony (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady marries guy she met inside a pragya in a very expensive wedding ceremony (Video)
A lady has sparked reactions online after revealing how she met her man as a stranger in a pragya, and they got married subsequently.

The lady known as Loverita57 revealed that she and her man had boarded the same pragya some years ago.


One thing led to another and they exchanged numbers in the tricycle.

Their relationship kicked off from there and culminated in their getting married.

She shared photo reels of her pre-wedding photos as she recalled how they had met.

Below are some reactions from social media users who have come across the lovely video…


@Helen-ddiplexxx said: “Abeg which junction you enter the keke from?”

@ada chidinma said: “na Keke I go dey enter now”

@Faith chucks ? said: “Moral lesson;try give your number out whenever you Dey inside keke ?”

@?EMPRESS?ADA? remarked: “Omo, nah keke from today oooo,
I go add trekking self…”

@???? stated: “First thing tomorrow morning, I dey go enter keke ?”

@OmaLicha said: “Keke no dey Lagos ?? Kai mess up ???”

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

